Roofing contractor Weddle and Sons Roofing just completed a Tesla Solar Roof installation in Topeka, Kansas. The project was a 40 square (4000 square foot) 15kW Tesla Solar Roof. The company filmed the entire four-day project and is now sharing it with the world on YouTube, in time-lapse form, of course

We get to see Weddle and Sons set up for the epic project, and then install the PV tiles, glass tiles, and flashings. The tear-off of the original roof and the dry-in aren't included in the video.

While Tesla Solar has been around for some time, and it touted its Solar Roof heavily for a time, it still hasn't become "big news." If you search the internet, you'll likely find some negative information related to the Tesla Solar Roof. This is due in part to the SolarCity acquisition situation. In addition, Tesla's solar roof sales haven't exactly been booming. Moreover, some owners have reported problems that occurred during installation.

With that said, solar power is the future. If any company has the ability to succeed with a solar roof in a big way, Tesla should be on the list, and arguably at the top. However, just like when Tesla first started selling electric cars, this is a new technology and there's simply not a ton of demand for it yet in most areas. It's also expensive, and the tech will improve over time.

In reference to the issues some people have reported about installation, it's important to do your homework and research the contractors installing your solar roof. Do they have experience? Can you see a finished roof for reference? In this case, Weddle and Sons Roofing was smart to share the video, get some exposure, and promote the Tesla Solar Roof. We imagine they'll get some extra business out of this, and chances are, they know what they're doing and will be compelled to provide top-notch work and service.

Check out the video above. Then, let us know if you have solar. Did you go with Tesla? What do you think of the Tesla Solar Roof?