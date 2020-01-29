The crazy part is this is one of those new-fangled Tesla Solarglass roofs, which are unlike traditional solar panels. In fact, they're the attractive solar roof shingles Tesla promised some time ago but has fallen behind on bringing to market at any reasonable level of production and delivery.

Initially, YouTuber Austin Flack and his wife were looking into plans to get Tesla solar panels installed on their roof until they learned that their roof wasn't installed correctly and needed to be completely replaced. Sadly, at that time, it seemed Tesla's Solarglass roof was just vaporware. However, since then, everything worked out in their favor and now they're the proud owners of a Tesla Solar Roof.

Naysayers will continue to assert that the Tesla solar roof is representative of a Ponzi scheme. However, let's look back and remember the first several months of Model 3 production and deliveries. Now, compare that situation to the current one. We can only hope that despite delays and struggles, the solar roof is here to stay and will ramp up into the future.

Check out the brief video above for more details.related to timeline, installation, and cost. Fortunately, Flack has plans to provide more detailed coverage of the roof in the near future. In the meantime, share your thoughts with us in our comment section below.

Video Description via Austin Flack on YouTube: