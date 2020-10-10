Here's yet another montage of TeslaCam and Sentry Mode videos to inform and entertain. Of course, we shouldn't call crashes entertaining, especially if and when someone gets hurt. Fortunately, everyone survived here as usual, but we were sad to hear that a few folks had some injuries.

The brief video above is packed with clips recorded by Tesla's vehicles' built-in cameras. They range from crashes to Autopilot saves and Autopilot fails. Apparently, Tesla Autopilot can detect and avoid a mattress, but not a cow.

In the title clip, we see a pickup truck pull in front of a Tesla Model X. Let's just say it doesn't end well for either driver or vehicle, but the pickup truck driver is certainly at fault. Had Autopilot been engaged, perhaps the Model X would have stopped sooner. However, we have no way of knowing what would have happened.

Next, we have a Tesla cruising down the freeway on Autopilot. When another vehicle crosses the lane line, the Tesla's advanced driver-assist system takes notice, reduces speed, and moves over in the lane to avoid a collision.

The next Tesla Autopilot situation doesn't go so well. The driver sees a cow on the side of the road, so he leaves Autopilot on to see how it handles the situation. Fortunately, Autopilot doesn't hit the cow, but it also doesn't appear to notice it or do anything to avoid it. Instead, it just passes right by it very closely. In retrospect, the driver says it wasn't a smart move since the cow could have become startled and it could have ended very badly.

There are also a few clips of Autopilot saves, as the Teslas avoid a flying window and a mattress. This is all just proof that Autopilot isn't always consistent. Needless to say, we're looking forward to the software rewrite Elon Musk has been touting.

Check out the video for all the interesting clips. Then, start a conversation in our comment section below.