Wham Baam Teslacam has published yet another series of interesting footage from Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam) feature. There's no shortage of these videos from Tesla owners, but we have to say that these are some of the most entertaining, as long as no one gets hurt.

What do you do if a large gas BBQ grill comes toppling out of the back of a pickup truck you're following? You'd better be paying close attention and have quick reflexes for sure. As you can see from this Tesla Model 3 dashcam video footage, this is exactly what happened to this owner.

The Model 3 owner says he had his car in Autopilot mode. If this is true, it proves yet again that advanced driver-assist features can come to your rescue when you least expect it. The driver was nice enough to get out of his car and move the grill off the road so that no one got hurt. The truck owners get out too and get the broken grill loaded back up where it belongs.

As with all of Wham Baam's TeslaCam episodes, the flying grill isn't the only footage you get to see here. In fact, there are several TeslaCam videos that were submitted by owners. You'll learn why it's a terrible idea to drive over a crosswalk while waiting at a light, especially without looking both ways. You'll also learn why you shouldn't keep your car windows wide open when you have a dog in the car.

Other footage includes some good old coal rolling, an award-winning wildlife video, parts falling off a moving car (and it's not a Tesla bumper!). There's much more to watch as well.

