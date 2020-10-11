DPD has announced €200 million ($235 million) investment to make its European delivery fleet greener by 2025.

The plan is to deploy in 225 selected cities, some 7,000 alternative delivery vehicles (electric, natural gas, cargo bikes, etc.), build 80 new micro and urban depots, and install 3,600 new charging points.

The outcome of the gradual switch towards mostly electric vehicles will be an 89% reduction in carbon emissions and 80% in pollutants within five years.

Among EVs, DPD intends to use vehicles like MAN eTGE, Volkswagen e-Crafter and Nissan e-NV200. We guess that someone will soon score quite a decent order for electric vans.

"New alternative fleets will be composed of various vehicles, depending on the city centre (size of streets for example), delivery needs and regulation constraints. Electric vehicles (MAN eTGE, Volkswagen eCrafter, Nissan eNV-200, etc.), small electric vehicles (Tripl, Paxter, etc.) and natural gas vehicles will be deployed along with cargo bikes and bicycles, pedestrian means and trolleys."

Some of the vehicles still will be conventional, natural gas vehicles powered, but overall, most seem to be replaced with EVs.

DPD is already using hundreds of electric commercial delivery vehicles - mostly vans or small EVS, and sometimes full-size trucks.

See, which cities to be electrified: