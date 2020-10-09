Another pre-production Mack LR Electric refuse truck was just delivered for the real-world trials - this time to Republic Services in North Carolina.

It's an important test, as earlier this year, Republic Services placed an order for 2,500 battery-electric refuse trucks from Nikola.

We don't know what the future will bring, but as long as Nikola is not delivering its BEVs (the plan is for 2023), Mack might at least get a parallel order. It all depends on how well the LR Electric (scheduled for production from 2021) will perform in terms of range, functionality and payload capacity.

In the case of the trial, the electric Mack will be used in a residential recycling collection route in Hickory, North Carolina.

"The Republic LR Electric features Heil’s Command-SST, an automated side loader refuse body optimized for next generation electric collection trucks. The Command-SST features a strong, yet lightweight body that maximizes hauling capacity, without sacrificing performance. Its efficient hydraulic system only draws power when needed, helping extend battery life. A unique feature is the body-mounted ASL arm, which frees up frame rail space for batteries or other auxiliary components."

Mack LR Electric refuse truck specs:

battery pack capacity: N/A (NMC lithium-ion batteries)

two 167-kW motors, offering a combined 536 peak horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque

a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission and Mack proprietary S522R 52,000-lb. rear axles

fast charging at up to 150 kW

Gallery: Mack LR Electric