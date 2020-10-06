The global COVID-19 pandemic has all automakers regardless where they are from. It’s even affected German automakers that have an almost cult-like loyal following in their native country; all automakers (domestic brands included) noted a drop in sales, all but one, that is.

Tesla surprisingly had an increase in sales, even though it’s not building any cars in Germany yet. In fact, it’s not even completed construction of the new Gigafactory (its fourth so far) close to the country’s capital, Berlin.

Statistics show that year-over-year, Tesla has sold 24 percent more cars so far in 2020. The number has gone up from a little over 9,000 cars sold through September 2019 to 11,217 cars over the same time frame this year - this may partly explain the surge in plug-in car sales in the country that confirms a trend that's sweeping the continent.

And keep in mind that just like all other automakers, Tesla did have problems caused by the pandemic too. It had to shut down its Fremont plant temporarily and this affected deliveries all across the world, Germany included.

But why have Germans been buying an increasing number of Teslas all of a sudden, especially since there is an increasing number of domestic EVs available? Well, we can’t say for sure, but it could have something to do with the fact that the American automaker is building an assembly plant in the country and this may signal to local buyers that its intentions are serious.

As previously stated, Germans prefer German cars so if Tesla makes cars locally, car buyers in the country could have a better image of the brand. What we can certainly state is that after the manufacturer completes Giga Berlin and begins local production of the Model Y, Tesla’s popularity in Deutschland will surely go up even more.