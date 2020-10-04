It's time for another interesting episode of TeslaCam stories presented by YouTube channel Wham Baam Teslacam. As many of you are already aware, the channel relies on some of its own Tesla dashcam and Sentry Mode footage, as well as plenty of exclusive content sent in by Tesla owners.

Tesla's camera systems are made possible due to the hardware that comes standard in all of its cars for Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability, which isn't yet feature complete. Via over-the-air software updates, Tesla has made it so the cameras can be used as built-in dashcams and a multi-camera surround-view video security system.

In this recent video, we see 15 clips in nine minutes. There are many highlights, including a shot of the ridiculous Tesla Model 3 with bull horns, a bicycle rider in a terrible crash with the side of a cliff, a Tesla break-in, brake-checking, near-miss accidents, and more.

In the title clip involving the cyclist, he was biking quickly down a hill on a coastal highway around a curve next to a cliff area. He turned around briefly to look for traffic and lost control, ran into the wall, fell off the bike, and likely broke his collarbone and had a concussion.

Fortunately, the Tesla Model 3 driver was able to stop behind him, help him up, and transport him to the hospital. The bicyclist reminds us to always wear a helmet. We'd also say it may be wise to choose a different place to ride in the future.

Check out the video for all the interesting footage. Then, scroll down and leave us your observations and thoughts in the comment section below.