Lucid Motors has just opened its first standalone retail location, a studio and service center in Beverly Hills, California. If you think like me you probably just said to yourself, "Of course it's in Beverly Hills...".

It's important to note that this isn't Lucid Motors's first showroom, it's the first "standalone" showroom. The first showroom was opened at Lucid's Newark, California Headquarters in March, only three weeks before Lucid had planned on introducing the production version of the Air at the New York Auto Show. However, that's when the COVID crisis hit, the show was canceled and Lucid held off until September for the formal reveal of the Air.

The Lucid VR Experience at Lucid Motors Beverly Hills showroom

The showroom is now open to the public, however, visits are currently by appointment only. At the new showroom, customers can engage with the brand’s "luxury sales experience both physically and/or virtually". Just like the Newark, California location, the Beverly Hills showroom includes an onsite Virtual Reality Experience.

The VR Experience is a model of a Lucid Air interior that enables customers to virtually explore the Lucid Air inside and out. This digital experience is also available to customers who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes through the Lucid Live Studio.

Gallery: Lucid Motors Beverly Hills Showroom

14 Photos

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is on display at the showroom with production scheduled to start in the Spring of 2021. Customers are now able to review options for the full Lucid Air lineup and reserve their own Air if they so desire. This includes the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which starts at $131,500 (after the $7,500 US federal tax credit) and the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $87,500 (also post-tax credit).

Lucid Studios Already Opened:

Silicon Valley Studio: Located at Lucid’s Global Headquarters in Newark, CA

Los Angeles Studios: Located at 9022 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA, and at Westfield Century City in Century City, CA

Lucid Studios & Service Centers Coming Soon:

Los Angeles Service Center: Located at 9022 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA

San Jose Studio: Located at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, CA

Miami Studio: Located at Brickell City Centre in Miami, FL

West Palm Beach Studio: Located at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach, FL

New York City Studio: Located in the Meatpacking District, NY

DC Metro Studio: Located at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, VA

Customers will also be able to speak with Lucid representatives about the Lucid Air, which we're told is a well-equipped model available with a starting price below $80,000. Lucid plans to open twenty sales and service locations in North America by the end of 2021. While we don't have the complete list of locations, Lucid has offered the locations of the first eight.

A recent Lucid Motors press release only stated that "These locations include Miami, West Palm Beach, New York City, Boston, and the D.C. Metro area, with several additional locations planned in Northern and Southern California." Therefore, other than the list we already had, Boston is the only new market Lucid has committed to.