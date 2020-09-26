Hyundai announced the unveiling of an all-new high-performance sports car RM20e (Hyundai N brand prototype) and the presentation of the Prophecy concept EV (that captures the brand’s electrification direction) at Auto China 2020 in Beijing (September 26 - October 5).

The RM20e is a short name for the Electrified RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car prototype, which seems to be the next-stage of the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR project, shown in September 2019.

Hyundai explains that the RM20e is based on the RM development platform for future N brand products and is inspired by the electrified TCR racecar.

The RM20e is equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, but the South Korean company doesn't reveal the range (or time on the track). The pack is 605 V nominal (705 V peak) and ready for fast charging at 800 V chargers.

The quad-motor rear-wheel drive system rated at 596 kW (810 horsepower) and 960 Nm (708 lb.-ft.) of torque peak, can take it from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds, and to 200 km/h (124 mph) in less than 10 seconds.

"This RM platform facilitates an engineering “rolling lab” for testing high performance technologies, with outstanding connection to the tarmac at all speeds and driving conditions." "RM20e utilizes its midship-based motor placement and rear-drive layout to achieve the traction required for this level of acceleration. RM20e combines racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking and grip while retaining daily-driver quietness, responsiveness and road-going capability."

An interesting thing is that Rimac Automobili (partially owned by the Hyundai Motor Group) participated in the development of the RM20e. The two companies are working together on high-performance EV and FCV prototypes (the hydrogen fuel cell version was not yet unveiled).

"Hyundai’s recent investment and strategic partnership with Rimac Automobili has facilitated co-development of both BEV and FCEV prototypes. The electrified RM platform will continue to evolve along with the growth of this RIMAC partnership."

As a result of those developments, in the longer term, Hyundai’s performance N brand is going to be electrified, offering "supercar-level performance".

RM20e (Hyundai N brand prototype) specs:

range: N/A

60 kWh battery pack (peak output of 600 kW)

Nominal voltage: 605 V; peak voltage: 705 V

Liquid-flooded battery-module technology

from 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 9.88 seconds

Powertrain Layout: Midship motor, Rear Drive Electric axle

system output:

596 kW (4 x 148 kW) peak power (20-second interval)

960 Nm (4 x 240 Nm) peak torque

(810 Horsepower and 708 lb.-ft. Torque equivalent)

Single reduction ratio 1:5.67

800V motor and inverter technology

Overall Dimensions (mm): 4319 (length) x 1945 (width) x 1354 (height) / 2672 (wheelbase)

Two-seat, two-door coupe (Veloster N body-in-white)

