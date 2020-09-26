Polestar announced today that the Precept concept model, shown earlier this year, will enter production. Vehicle development is underway in the UK and already more than 130 people are working on it.

The decision has been made after the company has realized that people like it and there should be a market for such a great looking, sporty, all-electric car. Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

"“‘Stunning. Spectacular. Cutting-edge. We’d like to see it on the road!’ – this is what the press wrote about Precept and the public said, ‘Wewant it’, so we decided to build it,”"

The Polestar Precept will be produced in China, Polestar's home market, in an all-new manufacturing facility that is currently planned. The plant will not only be carbon neutral but also one of the most intelligent and connected automotive production facilities in the world.

Polestar hints that an important part of the Precept is its lightweight carbon composite construction and sustainable materials:

"The interior of Polestar Precept features a mix of sustainable materials including recycled PET bottles, reclaimed fishing nets and recycled cork vinyl. A flax-based composite, developed by external partner Bcomp Ltd., is featured in many interior and some exterior parts. Polestar’s ambition is to bring much of this sustainability into production."

