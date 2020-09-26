The fire service vehicle manufacturer Rosenbauer recently unveiled three pioneering electric fire trucks - called “Revolutionary Technology” (RT) - which soon will begin real-world customer testing in Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai. It took three years to come to this point.

The plug-in hybrid RT (EREV type actually) was shown earlier this year. It's powered by Volvo Penta (part of the Volvo Group, which includes also Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses) tech, so it should be as reliable as the electric buses.

"The hybrid tank firefighting vehicles are far ahead of modern standard vehicles in terms of their operational tactical benefits, loading options and firefighting equipment, and are revolutionary in every respect." "The drive technology, vehicle architecture, operability and connectivity in particular are revolutionary, making the RT ideal for the everyday tasks of the fire department of the future."

The standard battery pack is relatively small - 50 kWh (there is also 100 kWh option), but it should be enough to operate on short distances. Once batteries are depleted, there is a diesel generator, which provides electricity just like in a classic extended-range electric vehicle.

With dual-motor all-wheel drive (360 kW total), the RT is reportedly accelerating as quickly as the airport rescue and fire-fighting vehicles with 1,000 HP engines.

The RT is also ready to supply power for the drafting point. It can power several external devices, such as fans or submersible pumps, simultaneously, with a total power consumption of up to 18 kW. The extinguishing water pump is operated either electrically by means of a generator or by the range extender (diesel engine).

Rosenbauer’s electric fire truck “Revolutionary Technology” (RT) specs:

50 kWh battery pack (standard, 550 kg) or 100 kWh (option)

Volvo Penta electric driveline

dual motor all-wheel drive (one electric motor per axle, with two-speed gearbox each)

system output of up to 360 kW (490 HP) and up to 50,000 Nm for all wheels

a six-cylinder diesel engine with an output of 200 kW (272 HP) and a power generator

DC fast charging at up to 150 kW (50-80% in one hour in the case of 100 kWh version)

power export feature of up to 18 kW

2.35 m wide and 7.30 m long with a wheelbase of 3,800 m (also available with wheelbases of 4,100 mm and 4,400 mm), height is 2.90 m

total weight of 18 tons

