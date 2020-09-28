MG (part of SAIC) is launching two new plug-ins in the UK, the all-electric MG5 EV, and its first plug-in hybrid, the MG HS Plug-in, promised since 2019.

The HS Plug-in is a C-segment SUV with 32 miles (51.5 km) of WLTP all-electric range and a price tag of £29,995 OTR (€32,800/$38,100). MG describes the new model as "a new definition of affordable luxury".

According to the press release, the HS Plug-in is £3,590 and £6,705 less expensive than the Ford Kuga, Mitsubishi Outlander, Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland X. Sales should start in October 2020.

The MG HS Plug-in is equipped with a 10.1-inch colour touchscreen and 12-inch fully digital Driver Information Display, LED headlights (Exclusive trim), soft-touch materials and driver assistance suite called MG Pilot (as standard).

Excite (from £29,995). "The Excite is extremely well-equipped and comes with MG Pilot (detailed above), 18-inch ‘Hurricane’ diamond cut alloy wheels, leather-style trim, electrically adjustable heated front seats, auto headlamps and wipers, keyless entry, dual zone climate control, a 10.1-inch colour touchscreen with Android Auto TM and Apple CarPlay TM capability, a 360 degree parking camera and smart silver roof rails." Exclusive (from £32,495) "The upmarket Exclusive trim adds a power-operated tailgate, panoramic sky roof, full leather upholstery with ambient interior lighting which can be fully-adjusted to the driver’s preference, metal sports pedals, an electrically adjustable passenger seat and LED bi-function headlights with sequential LED turn signals."

MG HS Plug-in specs:

32 miles (51.5 km) of WLTP all-electric range

system output of 258 PS

1.5-litre turbocharged engine with six-speed automatic gearbox

90kW electric motor with "four-speed electronic drive unit"

resultant: 10-speed transmission

"Power from the petrol engine is channelled through a six-speed automatic gearbox, while the electric motor transfers power through a four-speed electronic drive unit. Together they combine to provide 10 electronically controlled gear ratios that always provide the optimal gear combination, keeping emissions as low and driver enjoyment and performance as high as possible."

448 litres of luggage space

1,375 litres after folding the rear seats

