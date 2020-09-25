Anyone that digs pickup trucks knows about the Tarok. Volkswagen presented this concept at the São Paulo Motor Show in 2018, and the company is allegedly considering it for production for many markets, including the US. But what if that unibody pickup truck was built over the MEB platform? More than that, what if it was based on the ID.4? This is the question KDesign AG decided to answer with their renderings.

The image comparison below shows the Tarok was clearly the inspiration for this attractive electric pickup truck built over the MEB. It would not have the biggest bed on the market, but the deal would be its flexibility, especially if the ID.4 pickup truck also inherited some of the features that the Tarok presented.

The image comparison below shows the Tarok was clearly the inspiration for this attractive electric pickup truck built over the MEB. It would not have the biggest bed on the market, but the deal would be its flexibility, especially if the ID.4 pickup truck also inherited some of the features that the Tarok presented.

Back in 2018, Volkswagen said that it had a “large variable loading area, which can be extended thanks to the folding rear panel in the spacious four-door double cab.” That is not properly new – remember the Chevrolet Avalanche? – but it could be a first among electric pickup trucks if the German carmaker decided to give KDesign’s idea a go.

If you are wondering about the chance Volkswagen missed to put the world’s first production electric pickup truck for sale, you probably never heard of the JAC IEV330P, which can now be reserved in Brazil. Deliveries will start in October.

Regardless, there is no production electric pickup truck for sale in the US market so far, which could have been a VW target. However, recent events have given us the impression the German carmaker is still dipping its toe in the EV market water instead of diving straight ahead.

All the ID.4 1st units for the US have sold out, probably simultaneously to customers crashing the US reservation website willing to get their electric crossovers from Volkswagen. If it was an electric pickup truck, what would have happened?

The question this article title asks may get a “no” from some of our readers, but it is fair to say many others would give it an enthusiastic “yes,” especially if prices were attractive. At this point, a possible Volkswagen decision on offering such a vehicle probably depends much more on how many it would be able to deliver than in how attractive it would be.

Source: KDesign AG via Behance