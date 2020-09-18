We know you won't want to miss Tesla's long-awaited Battery Day event, so we wanted to make sure our readers knew how to watch it. Unlike many other livestream events, Tesla usually doesn't allow others to embed their presentations, so it won't be available to view on multiple sites.

If you want to watch, (and we know you do) follow the link to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Battery Day on Tesla's website. The event starts at 1:30 pm Pacific time, on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Tesla's Battery Day was initially supposed to happen in April, but the COVID-19 crisis forced Tesla to push it back. Initially, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that they may only have to push it back to sometime in May, but since the crisis continued to be a major concern, it was pushed back to the September 22nd date.

What to expect from Battery Day

Tesla is really good at keeping the details of these events secret, and Battery Day is no exception. However, that hasn't stopped everyone from speculating on what we'll see.

As per a tweet by Elon, we expect we'll get a tour of Tesla's new cell production systems. We should also learn more about Project Roadrunner, Tesla's once-secret program to design and produce its own battery cells in-house. Roadrunner's rumored goals are to reduce cost, speed up production, and improve battery performance.

We also expect to hear about Tesla's "million-mile battery" as well as the company's efforts to remove entirely the amount of cobalt used in its batteries. Then there's the "biscuit cell" picture that was posted on Twitter by Electrek's Fred Lambert. The photo looks like it could be a new large, tabless battery cell that Tesla could use in future models, perhaps without needing to package them in modules, saving weight and cost.

Most also believe we'll get more than just battery news. That could mean the formal introduction of the Model S Plaid, or maybe even new interior design for the Model S & X, both of which are getting a little outdated. Maybe even some Roadster or Cybertruck love. In any event, Musk rarely disappoints.

So make sure to tune in and watch the event. What are you expecting or hoping to see? Let us know in the comment section below.