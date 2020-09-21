The passenger plug-in electric car sales in China are gradually improving month after month, and August was actually the best August ever with close to 100,000 sales.

The result is 30% better than a year ago, allowing plug-ins to capture 5.7% market share. Most of the sales (81%) fall on BEVs (4.6% market share), which grew by 31% year-over-year. Plug-in hybrids are also growing, by 27% year-over-year. In both cases, it's far higher growth than 6% of the overall car market.

After eight months, some 559,000 passenger plug-in cars were sold in China. The average market share is 5.0% (3.9% for BEVs).

Plug-in electric car sales in China – August 2020

Model rank

Despite the early reports about some 15,000 Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV sold in August, reportedly "only" 9,150 were sold. It means that the Tesla Model 3 (11,811 units) is still in the top-selling EV in China.

The third best selling model is GAC Aion S (4,071), which soon should beat the BYD Qin Pro BEV and become the second-best year-to-date. At least temporarily, as Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV is clearly heading towards #2 too.

As we can see in the detailed model rank below, there are only four plug-in hybrids in the top 20, as the Chinese plug-in market is heavily relying on battery electric vehicles.

