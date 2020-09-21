More than 54,000 ZOE were already sold so far this year.
Renault has increased its electric car sales in July by 98% year-over-year to 10,468 and in August by 73% year-over-year to 7,047.
That's a really strong result, but the volume is now lower, following the general trend in France (including a huge spike, caused by temporary incentives).
So far this year, Renault sold more than 60,000 EVs. For comparison, it was over 61,000 in the 12-months of the record year 2019.
That's 6% of Renault's global passenger car volume and 3.7% of light commercial vehicles, but as EVs are sold almost solely in Europe, the share in Europe is closer to 10.5% and 4.6% respectively.
Renault electric car sales – August 2020
Models
In August, ZOE sales flattened compared to June and July, but it's still two times better than a year ago. The Chinese City K-ZE remains derailed for five months in a row.
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 6,425 (up 108%) and 54,343 YTD (up 66%)
- Renault City K-ZE – 0 and 242 YTD (new)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 574 (down 41%) and 5,374 YTD (down 25%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 48 (up 300%) and 155 YTD (down 18%)
Data does not include the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 40 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea in August (621 YTD).