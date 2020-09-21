Renault has increased its electric car sales in July by 98% year-over-year to 10,468 and in August by 73% year-over-year to 7,047.

That's a really strong result, but the volume is now lower, following the general trend in France (including a huge spike, caused by temporary incentives).

So far this year, Renault sold more than 60,000 EVs. For comparison, it was over 61,000 in the 12-months of the record year 2019.

That's 6% of Renault's global passenger car volume and 3.7% of light commercial vehicles, but as EVs are sold almost solely in Europe, the share in Europe is closer to 10.5% and 4.6% respectively.

Renault electric car sales – August 2020

Models

In August, ZOE sales flattened compared to June and July, but it's still two times better than a year ago. The Chinese City K-ZE remains derailed for five months in a row.

Data does not include the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 40 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea in August (621 YTD).