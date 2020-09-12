The latest Tesla V3 Superchargers (250 kW units with CCS2 plugs) installed in Germany (maybe also in other European markets), allows charging of all CCS2-compatible electric cars - not only Teslas.

According to the EV channel and rental company Nextmove, V3 Superchargers have some kind of bug in its authorization sequence and start charging any EV connected.

Some sources say that the V2 Superchargers, retrofitted with the CCS2 plugs, can also charge other EVs.

It should be working only with Tesla cars (as Tesla did not yet enter into a partnership with any other brand to make Supercharging available to other EVs), and owners of those cars would be billed (aside from cars with free Supercharging).

Because of the bug, not only can other EVs use V3 Superchargers with CCS2 plugs, but they can do it for free! That's even better than in the case of Tesla Model 3, which is required to pay. We guess that the poor IT division will have a hot weekend trying to solve the issue as soon as possible.

Nextmove has demonstrated that the V3 Superchargers can be used by various models, including Porsche Taycan, which was able to take over 125 kW. Other models were usually able to take only around 50 kW, but remember it was just a brief test.

The list of tested models includes also Volkswagen ID.3, Kia Niro EV (e-Niro), Opel Ampera-e (a retired European version of Chevrolet Bolt EV), Hyundai Kona Electric.

Tesla reportedly confirmed that it's not intentional, but a bug that has to be patched.

And here is also Renault ZOE at the Tesla Supercharging station:

Well, if you don't have a Tesla, but drive other cars, it seems that finally you can visit a Tesla Supercharging station and check out what it's like to Supercharge.

It's like a free trial right? Who knows, maybe one day Tesla's network will become open to others officially, but we don't think so. It's too valuable an asset for the company, that attracts customers specifically to Tesla EVs.