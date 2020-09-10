Is this for upcoming Mercedes-Benz EVs in China?

According to the unofficial media reports, BYD will supply its latest Blade Batteries to Daimler, which is interested in the “zero cobalt” lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) in the new cell-to-pack (CTP) approach.

No details were provided, but we heard that Daimler's representative visited BYD's Blade Battery plant so it might actually be true.

The Chinese manufacturer tries to become a major automotive supplier to OEMs, and already partners with Toyota (and Hino). There was a rumor that Ford is also willing to partner with BYD in China.

BYD and Daimler already have a joint venture in China and a luxury, niche EV brand - Denza.

At this point, it's not clear what Daimler's models will use BYD batteries. The German manufacturer already selected CATL as a battery supplier for its electric trucks globally, so it will be interesting what role BYD might play.

Let's recall the description of Blade Batteries (see unveiling here):

  • lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry
  • "The Blade Battery refers to a single-cell battery with a length of 96 cm, a width of 9 cm and a height of 1.35 cm, which can be placed in an array and inserted into a battery pack like a blade"
  • cell-to-pack (CTP) system: skips the module stage through using thinner and longer cells (designed to become structural parts - beams - of the pack)
  • about 50% greater volumetric energy density compared to conventional LFP battery pack
    the batteries take 60% of pack volume instead 40% in conventional system
  • high longevity of 3,000 charging/discharging cycles or 1.2 million km (nearly 750,000 miles) of mileage
  • high safety - BYD showed the results of a nail penetration test - of NCM, LFP and Blade Battery cells, in which the Blade Battery "emitted neither smoke nor fire after being penetrated, and its surface temperature only reached 30 to 60°C"
  • reduced cost compared to conventional LFP battery pack
  • can provide range comparable to ternary lithium batteries (NCM)
    BYD Han is rated at up to 605 km (376 miles) NEDC
  • can be charged from 10% to 80% of its full capacity within 33 minutes