Volkswagen just released a new video with the ID.4 prototype testing in the U.S., about two years ahead of the market launch of local production at the Chattanooga factory in Tennessee (the first ID.4 will be imported from Europe and soon you will be able to reserve one).

While the European ID.4 is ready (and the Chinese version is probably close behind) and produced since August in Germany, the North America version first needs to complete the development process, as it will be quite different.

First of all, it will get battery cells from a different supplier - SK Innovation, from Georgia - instead of LG Chem in Europe. We guess that other key components might also come from completely different suppliers.

The North American ID.4 will also be set specifically for the local market's needs, with different setup in terms of vehicle dynamics (like suspension, brakes, tires, performance).

The final design of the Volkswagen ID.4 will be unveiled within about two weeks and it will be one of the major contenders in the market as it combines proprietary EV layout (on EV-only MEB-platform), a popular compact SUV/crossover segment and is envisioned for high volume.

