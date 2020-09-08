The Tesla Model Y Performance may be the quickest production crossover to date, aside from its larger and much more expensive sibling, the Tesla Model X. Despite its performance, the Model Y is exceptionally practical.

Edmunds has joined the drag racing game, and it seems people are really excited about that. The popularity of drag races will never cease to amaze us. The best part is there are endless opportunities for matchups, and with electric cars coming to market, there's always an upcoming EV versus gas battle with the potential to shock people. This is especially true when it features a Tesla.

Edmunds asks, "Who needs a family hauler that hauls likes a sports car?" Of course, sports car lovers and drag racers probably aren't looking for a chunky family crossover, but why not buy a car that's practical and a ton of fun to drive? It's the best of both worlds.

Being the consumer car advice platform it is, Edmunds doesn't just throw up a 30-second video of these cars racing to the finish. Instead, it uses the drag race to get our attention and to prove how quick these SUVs are, but it also talks about each vehicle's sound, exterior, technology, and performance features.

This is because it's important to find out what people prioritize in a car. Do they simply want quick acceleration and good handling, or is tech important? What about overall looks inside and out? While a sports car aficionado may not want an SUV, and a family looking for a practical vehicle may not prioritize acceleration, most drivers wouldn't complain if their versatile family-hauler was also a dynamic performer.

Check out the video for all the details, and to see which luxury crossover wins. Then, follow the source link below for plenty of information from Edmunds about the race and these crossovers. Finally, leave us a comment.