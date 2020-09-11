Let's take a look at the progress of electrification in major European markets.
The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe more than doubled in H1 2020 to 7.8% (from less than 3% in H1 2019).
In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 28 countries - the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).
The average for the European Union is 6.9% (compared to 2.4% a year ago). 2-4 top countries highly inflated the average result. In 15 countries, share exceeded 5%.
New passenger car registrations:
- BEVs (plus FCVs): 221,171 (up 35.8%) at 4.3% share
- PHEV: 178,250 (up 114%) at 3.5% share
- Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 399,421 (up 61.5%) at 7.8% share
The top countries (above 10%) are:
- Norway - 68.5%
- Iceland - 43.5%
- Sweden - 25.9%
- Finland - 15.4%
- Netherlands - 12.7%
- Portugal - 11.4%
Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - H1 2020
BEVs
In the case of all-electric cars, the average for the market is over 4.3% (up from 2% in 2019).
Only two countries noted double-digit BEV share with the unprecedented position of Norway, which stands out as a global phenomenon (no change here). So far this year, 7 countries are above 5%.
The top countries are:
- Norway - 48.1%
- Iceland - 25.5%
- Netherlands - 9.2%
- Sweden - 7.3%
- France - 6.3%
- Portugal - 5.6%
- Switzerland - 5.5%
Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - H1 2020
PHEVs
The average for plug-in hybrids is 3.5%, way up compared to just 1% in 2019. Four countries noted double-digit PHEV share.
The top countries are:
- Norway - 20.4%
- Sweden - 18.6%
- Iceland - 18.0%
- Finland - 12.3%
Passenger plug-in hybrid car registrations in Europe - H1 2020
* some data estimated
** only countries, for which data are available
*** all BEV charts include FCVs (negligible number)