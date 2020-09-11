The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe more than doubled in H1 2020 to 7.8% (from less than 3% in H1 2019).

In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 28 countries - the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

The average for the European Union is 6.9% (compared to 2.4% a year ago). 2-4 top countries highly inflated the average result. In 15 countries, share exceeded 5%.

New passenger car registrations:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 221,171 (up 35.8%) at 4.3% share

PHEV: 178,250 (up 114%) at 3.5% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 399,421 (up 61.5%) at 7.8% share

The top countries (above 10%) are:

Norway - 68.5%

Iceland - 43.5%

Sweden - 25.9%

Finland - 15.4%

Netherlands - 12.7%

Portugal - 11.4%

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - H1 2020

BEVs

In the case of all-electric cars, the average for the market is over 4.3% (up from 2% in 2019).

Only two countries noted double-digit BEV share with the unprecedented position of Norway, which stands out as a global phenomenon (no change here). So far this year, 7 countries are above 5%.

The top countries are:

Norway - 48.1%

Iceland - 25.5%

Netherlands - 9.2%

Sweden - 7.3%

France - 6.3%

Portugal - 5.6%

Switzerland - 5.5%

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - H1 2020

PHEVs

The average for plug-in hybrids is 3.5%, way up compared to just 1% in 2019. Four countries noted double-digit PHEV share.

The top countries are:

Norway - 20.4%

Sweden - 18.6%

Iceland - 18.0%

Finland - 12.3%

Passenger plug-in hybrid car registrations in Europe - H1 2020

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available

*** all BEV charts include FCVs (negligible number)