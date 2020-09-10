The detailed passenger car registration data for the European market reveals the strong condition of the plug-in segment, compared to a heavily collapsed general market.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) notes 5.1 million new passenger cars in the first half of the year in the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK. That's almost 40% less than a year ago.

On the other hand, plug-in electric cars went up by 61.5% year-over-year to almost 400,000! Conventional hybrids increased by 15.7% to almost 515,000.

We guess that with the strong uptake in Q3, the plug-in stats soon will be even better.

New passenger car registrations:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 221,171 (up 35.8%) at 4.3% share

PHEV: 178,250 (up 114%) at 3.5% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 399,421 (up 61.5%) at 7.8% share

HEVs: 514,519 (up 15.7%) at 10.0% share

Total car market: 5,101,669 (down 39.5%)

New passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - 2020 H1

The top six markets by volume in H1 2020 accounted for some 302,899 or almost 76% of total sales:

Germany – 93,981 (up 97%)

France – 65,215 (up 125%)

UK – 50,465 (up 86%)

Norway – 40,572 (down 8%)

Sweden – 32,558 (up 70%)

Netherlands – 20,108 (up 0.1%)

Germany has strengthened its position as the biggest plug-in car market, although France noted slightly more sales in the BEV category.

In the following report, we will take a look also at the market share in particular countries.

New registrations of BEVs, PHEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 H1

New registrations of BEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 H1

New registrations of PHEVs - 2020 H1

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available