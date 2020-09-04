DAF announced a new, extended range version of the CF Electric truck, which will go over two times farther than before and take more payload. All thanks to the latest e-power technology borrowed from VDL electric buses.

The main improvement is the more energy dense battery. The pack holds 350 kWh and 315 kWh is usable (compared to 170 kWh total previously). That's enough to have a range of up to 220 km (137 miles), compared to 100 km (62 miles) previously.

To maintain optimum temperatures, the battery is embedded in gel:

"The battery is embedded in gel, meaning that the temperature always remains between 25 and 40 degrees Celsius, regardless of the weather, which supports durability and the consistent level of performance of the battery pack."

Interestingly, despite the doubled capacity, the pack itself has the same dimensions and is lighter, by 700 kg, "which translates directly into higher payload."

According to DAF, with fast charging capability in 75 minutes (at 250 kW), CF Electric is able to cover some 500 km (311 miles) per day.

"By recharging the battery while (un)loading or during the driver’s break, it is possible to drive up to 500 fully electric kilometres a day in the DAF CF Electric. This is very advantageous in terms of the truck’s productivity and efficiency."

There are two versions available on sale from September:

FT tractor (4×2 chassis)

FAN rigid (6×2, with steered trailing axle for maximum manoeuvrability)

The first deliveries of the new CF Electric are scheduled for early 2021 (the original CF Electric was tested since 2018 and on the market since 2019).

DAF CF Electric | FT tractor — Technical specifications

Chassis: 4×2

Wheelbase: 380 centimetres

Weight tractor: 9,000 kg

GCW: 37 tons

Electric motor: 210 kW

Torque: 2000 Nm

Battery capacity: 350 kWh (315 effective capacity)

Range fully charged vehicle: up to 220 km

Quick charge batteries: 75 minutes (at 250 kW)

DAF CF Electric | FAN rigid — Technical specifications

Chassis: 6×2, trailing axle

Wheelbase: 380/420/460/480 centimetres

Weight rigid: 10,200 kg

GVW: 28 tons

Electric motor: 210 kW

Torque: 2,000 Nm

Battery capacity: 350 kWh (315 effective capacity)

Range fully charged vehicle: up to 220 km

Quick charge batteries: 75 minutes (at 250 kW)

