DAF announced delivery of its first all-electric CF Electric 6x2 (3-axle) refuse collection truck to the Dutch public waste disposal firm ROVA in the city of Zwolle, Netherlands.

CF Electric 4x2 tractors have been tested since 2018, the 6x2 is equipped with a 170 kWh battery pack, which is promised to be "sufficient for covering regular garbage collection routes".

The recharging takes about 30 minutes by 80% (at 300 kW DC fast chargers), which can be done at the depot, as according to DAF, waste collection trucks typically return to the depot every few hours to unload.

In total, four units will be used in field tests by ROVA.

"The vehicle features a zero-emission VDL electric powertrain alongside a fully electric VDL refuse collection superstructure." "Since the end of 2018, DAF CF Electric 4x2 tractor vehicles have been in operation for inner city distribution at leading Dutch and German transport companies and supermarket chains. While DAF has commenced limited sales of its CF Electric tractor in The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, four fully electric 6x2 chassis are now entering a field test for refuse collection applications. The 3-axle vehicles provide high payload (GVW up to 28-tonnes) and – thanks to a steered trailing axle – excellent manoeuvrability; a huge advantage for waste collection vehicles operating in dense urban areas."

"For ROVA, ease of use of the DAF CF Electric refuse collection truck is key, states Marco van Lente, General Director. “The DAF CF Electric is just as good and easy to operate as any conventionally powered truck and we truly believe it is important to participate from the start in the energy transition as natural resources are becoming increasingly rare. It is in our DNA to take care of the future of our planet and the use of low emission vehicles is part of our sustainability plan.”"

DAF CF Electric 6x2 refuse collection truck specs:

Range "sufficient for covering regular garbage collection routes"

170 kWh battery pack (gross)

battery pack (gross) Electric motor: 210 kW (286 hp), 2,000 Nm continuous and 240 kW (326 hp) peak

Fast charging in 30 minutes (at 300 kW)

Full battery charge 1.5 hours

GVW up to 28-tonnes

Gallery: DAF CF Electric refuse collection truck