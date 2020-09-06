Our friend Ben Sullins talks about Tesla a lot, however, he promised us more varied content as he tweaks his YouTube channel. If you talk about Tesla, and you're not talking about Lucid, there may be a concern. This is because Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson was formerly VP of Engineering at Tesla. In addition, the Lucid Air clearly aims to top the Tesla Model S in every metric.

Sullins asks if the Lucid Air will become the next big thing when it comes to EVs. Based just on the numbers, the answer could already be yes, as long as we're confident Lucid will come through.

Lucid is proving it has spent a lot of time making sure to launch the all-electric Air in the best possible way. Many startups have touted amazing specs over the year, but often it was before anything could even be proven. For the most part, none of those specs have never been reached.

With that said, Lucid seems to have it figured out. Reveal the car and then gradually unveil groundbreaking metrics, not to mention proving them with an actual car. So far, we've learned that the Lucid Air is expected to have an EPA-rated 517-mile range. It can add up to 300 miles of range in 20 minutes, and it can pull off a sub-10-second quarter-mile pass.

If we're talking about popularity and sales king, the Air would have to sell incredibly well to move to the top. The Model S and Model X are massive sellers, so there's a good opportunity for Lucid here. On the flip side, the Air won't likely be cross-shopped against the Model 3 or even the Model Y, which are Tesla's best sellers.

We'll know a whole lot more next week. Lucid has an official unveiling scheduled for September 9, 2020. Check out the video for Sullins' take on the Lucid Air. Then, leave us a comment.