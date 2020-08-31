BTS, the hugely popular Korean band, has a new single out called IONIQ: I’m On it. You can listen and follow the lyrics to it by simply tapping play on the video above. If you haven't already guessed, the idea is to spread the word about IONIQ: the new all-electric sub-brand from Hyundai.

Automakers have a long history of enlisting recording artists to help give their brands a boost. Sometimes it's pretty successful – think Eminem's 'Imported From Detroit' commercial – and sometimes not so much (we won't mention any names here). While it remains to be seen whether this cooperative effort will be fruitful in finding an audience for the IONIQ 5, 6, and 7, we appreciate the effort to inform a younger demographic about its upcoming electric vehicles.

To make the point that it has vehicles for every personality, Hyundai points out that the seven members of the pop group all have bring their own individuality to their music. It makes sense, then, that each member also contributes their own unique lyric to the song.

V focuses on the "time of newness," singing "When I look into your eyes all I see is you filling my mind." Jungkook's words focus on "time of adventure," with "Though I bump into something, new possibility." RM considers the "time of inner self," crooning "Full energy, higher esteem, better focus on what’s charging me."

This is not the first time Hyundai has enlisted BTS to help its promotional efforts. Earlier this year, the Korean company called on the boys to help them celebrate World Environment Day as well as its Global Hydrogen Campaign video, among other things.

So, is it a hit? Though we don't expect it will overwhelm streaming services around the world, it's certainly not the worst song ever. Of course, we're auto writers, not music critics, so we'll take your word for its success. Let us know in Comments below what you think.