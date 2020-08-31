Its acceleration is not quite up to the level of the next Tesla Roadster, but it’s pretty close.

Kremer-bodied Porsche 935 had an amazing run in endurance racing in the 1970s and 1980s, and they gained quite a reputation. They had flat-six engines with monster turbochargers that allowed them to produce in excess of 800 horsepower, yet they still couldn’t accelerate as quickly as this all-electric modern day interpretation of that formula.

Created by Bisimoto, we have actually covered this particular project before, yet now it is presented in a video with far better production values, courtesy of Hoonigan. So what are the specs, we hear you ask?

More EV-converted Porsches

tesla powered porsche 912 conversion This Video Of A Tesla-Powered Porsche 912 Is A Must-Watch
leaf powered porsche 911 ev conversion Check Out This Nissan LEAF-Powered Porsche 911 EV Conversion

Well, power is rated at just under 640 horsepower (475 kW), all of which is sent to the very wide rear tires; the motor and controllers are from EV West and the 32 kWh battery pack is comprised of lithium-ion cells from LG Chem. And since the car only weighs 2,681 pounds (1,216 kg), it sprints to sixty from standstill in a claimed 2 seconds.

It’s a deeply impractical means to get around on the street, since it has no creature comforts or any emphasis on refinement. It really is a racing car, albeit an electric one, so its natural habitat is the track where few if any cars could actually keep up with it (both in a straight line or through the corners).