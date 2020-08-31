YouTube channel Cars with Ivan pits the Tesla Model Y Performance against the Tesla Model 3 Performance. These cars are both incredibly quick, and they come from the same DNA. The Model Y is a crossover, so it's expected to be a touch slower than the Model 3 sedan.

To be exact, according to Tesla, the Model 3 Performance has an edge on the Model Y Performance by a few tenths of a second. While that doesn't sound like much, it's a lot when it comes to drag racing. Tesla says the Model Y Performance will rocket you from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. You'll be hard-pressed to find another production crossover SUV that's capable of that, aside from the Tesla Model X. which can pull it off in a ridiculous 2.6 seconds.

Likewise, the Tesla Model 3 Performance races to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. It's not as quick as the Tesla Model S (2.3 seconds per Tesla) or Porsche Taycan (2.6 seconds per Porsche), but aside from those cars, it's tough to beat.

The 0.3-second difference should be very obvious in a quarter-mile race, but there are always plenty of factors at play with racing. In addition, even though Tesla has provided these specs, we know for sure that drivers have experienced times that don't agree with what's on paper.

How bad will the Tesla Model 3 make the Model Y look? Will it actually end up quite close? The only way to find out is by watching the video. Once you're aware of the results, chime in by leaving a comment below.