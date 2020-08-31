Plug-in electric car sales in Europe surge. We saw two weak months (April and May) due to the COVID-19 related lockdown, but then June was an all-time record and July was even better.

Last month, sales amounted to about 113,659, which is 213% more than a year ago and the second all-time record in a row. The growth rate is the highest in several years.

According to EV Sales Blog, the plug-in car market share was 8.7% (4.1% BEVs and 4.6% PHEVs). On average, that's one plug-in per 11.5 new passenger cars.

Currently, PHEVs are more in demand than BEVs in Europe (53% to 47%), as the PHEV category increased by 390% year-over-year to 59,965. BEVs went up "only" 123% year-over-year to 53,694.

It's clearly a result of incentives and requirements to lower the average emission in the European Union.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – July 2020

After seven months, almost 515,000 new passenger plug-ins were sold. The average market share is 8% (more than doubled compared to 3.6% in 2019), including 4.2% for BEVs.

The most popular models

The Renault ZOE, with 9,388 sales in July and 46,259 YTD, is the absolute market leader at the moment, although only time will tell how long it lasts, as the Tesla Model 3 is clearly supply constrained (only 856 in July and 34,014 YTD).

Renault ZOE Tesla Model 3

Meanwhile, the Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) turned out to be the second most popular plug-in in July with 6,366 sales! It's now #9 YTD.

The three next best selling models were Hyundai Kona Electric (4,444), Volkswagen e-Golf (4,153) and Volvo XC40 PHEV (3,884).

In the top five for the year, Audi e-tron is doing great (3,110 sales in July and 16,643) and is expected to pass Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in August - the difference was less than 40 units.

Top 20 models YTD: