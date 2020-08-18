The latest video reports from Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, reveals that the construction work is progressing at an ultra-high pace.

Actually, the construction stage might turn out to be even quicker than in Shanghai, where the first phase took less than a year.

Giga Berlin has received "an early permit to build the foundation" (on its own risk) in late May 2020, and the first phase is expected to be completed by July 2021 - after 12 months (maybe earlier).

The major contributing factor for the Giga Berlin speed is prefabricated elements and transport by a train, combined with well-planned, smooth and efficient construction step by step.

