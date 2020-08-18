Wall and roof construction are well advanced and progressing surprisingly fast.
The latest video reports from Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, reveals that the construction work is progressing at an ultra-high pace.
Actually, the construction stage might turn out to be even quicker than in Shanghai, where the first phase took less than a year.
Giga Berlin has received "an early permit to build the foundation" (on its own risk) in late May 2020, and the first phase is expected to be completed by July 2021 - after 12 months (maybe earlier).
The major contributing factor for the Giga Berlin speed is prefabricated elements and transport by a train, combined with well-planned, smooth and efficient construction step by step.
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:
- located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
- to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
- will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
- expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
- expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
- expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)