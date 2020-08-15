After a few months of a slight decline, COVID-19 related, plug-in car sales in the Netherlands are growing again. In Jul, sales went up by 139% year-over-year to 5,685 new registrations.

That's the best monthly result so far this year and it allowed EVs to take about 16% market share in the overall market (which also expanded a little bit in July - by 4% year-over-year).

BEVs took 11% of the market, but their growth of "only" 83% was overshadowed by PHEVs, which increased fivefold to 1,815!

Because things improved so much in July, now even the year-to-date plug-in car sales numbers are better than in 2019. This year, 25,769 new plug-ins were registered (up 15% year-over-year), while the average market share is 13% (10% for BEVs).

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – July 2020

Model rank

The usually strong Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) has made a significant splash in July and thanks to 644 registrations was #1 not only for the month but also overtook Tesla Model 3 YTD. Model 3, on the other hand, experienced a slow month of deliveries - we guess that it will back in first place no later than in September, with typical volume deliveries in the last month of a quarter.

The next two best models in July where SAIC's MG ZS EV (501 and now #7 YTD) and Volkswagen e-Golf (488 and now #3 YTD). Strong results were posted also by the Volvo XC40 PHEV (402) and Hyundai Kona Electric (363).

Top 20 for the year: