According to the reports from China, BYD has started sales of its all-new BYD Han in July, achieving some 1,205 deliveries.

Since the Han is not only a new model but also its BYD Blade Battery (cell-to-pack LFP) is a new approach, initially Han will be production constrained.

However, starting from four-digits is a great sign, and it should go only up from there. Reportedly, September will be strong a month.

There are more than 30,000 customers waiting for the Han, which is a lot considering that the company sold less than 60,000 plug-ins (both BEV/PHEV) during the first half of the year.

"#BYD Han #EV Jul sales at 1,205 units, #China media citing company. Earlier BYD sales manager said production capacity in the next 2 months will not be able to keep up with >30K orders #BYD Han received, so large scale deliveries can be expected in Sep."

There is a big chance that at least for some time, Han will become the top-selling BYD model.

Since the results in 2020 are so far way below the record years of 2018 and 2019, it's now very important for BYD to fight back to the top, as besides Made-in-China Teslas, other big OEMs are also gearing up for Chinese New Energy Vehicle market.

