Following last night's debut of the Cadillac LYRIQ, a renderer set out to visualize the electric SUV in several different colors. You can check them out in video form above and in a gallery down below right here.

These renders come to us via Joshua from Drivable Designs. His work has been featured here on InsideEVs on multiple occasions. These renders simply apply some colors to the LYRIQ that was shown yesterday. Some of the colors are quite wild, like pink for example, while others are much more normal.

As Joshua of Drivable Design states:

These are some unofficial colors of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq I made using Pixlr. I hope you like it! Which color is your favorite? Let me know in the comments!

Gallery: Cadillac LYRIQ Colors

5 Photos

The Cadillac LYRIQ is the brand's first all-electric car. It's an SUV, but features a sloping roofline that lends a sporty appearance to the car. LYRIQ is expected to have a range of over 300 miles and can fast-charge at up to 150-kW.

No details on pricing were announced. However, we do know that LYRIQ is still quite a long way from production. Cadillac says the LYRIQ will go on sale in late 2022, which is some two years away.

Is there any particular color you think looks especially appealing on the LYRIQ? If so, let us know in comments.

Check out some of the other renders from Drivable Designs below.