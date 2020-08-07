GM has just unveiled the show-car prototype of Cadillac Lyriq, which is expected on the market in late 2022 as 2023 model year. Some say that at first this new model might be sold in China.

It's the first model with the new Ultium technology that we were shown, although its launch is still some 2.5 years away from now, which is probably the weakest point in the project. The time is ticking away.

Anyway, the Cadillac Lyriq has received decent specs - 100 kWh battery for about 300 miles (483 km) of range. The flat pouch cells (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum - NCMA chemistry) are built in modules, which allows Cadillac to easily offer several battery/range versions.

The maximum charging rate is 150 kW, which sounds ok, although it seems that the company was not pursuing the highest levels currently possible, like 250-350 kW.

As we can see in the images, the Lyriq is dual-motor all-wheel drive, although the base version will be rear-wheel drive.

all-wheel drive version rear-wheel drive version

The expected power output that we heard is 250 kW (rear motor) and 180 kW (front motor), but it's not official for the production model.

