SinceAudi announced the 2021 model year e-tron SUV, let's see how the current offer of all-electric cars in the U.S. compares in terms of price, range and efficiency.

The price reduction of up to $9,000 (or up to 12%) moved the e-tron SUV effectively below $60,000, below the Tesla Model Y Performance, which however has more range, better acceleration and is supported by the Supercharging network. We guess that soon Jaguar will have to officially move the I-PACE down as well (instead of offering high price reductions from MSRP).

The increase of range by 18 miles or 8.8% more compared to 2019 EPA rating, put the 2021 e-tron slightly higher, although the 222 miles (357 km) of EPA-estimated result is not yet enough to catch I-PACE or Kia Niro EV (e-Niro):

The combined EPA efficiency for 2021 e-tron has increased by 5% (6.5% in the highway category and 5% in the city category).

2021 Audi e-tron EPA (estimated) rating:



range of 222 miles (357 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 78 MPGe - 432 Wh/mi (268 miles Wh/km) city: 78 MPGe - 432 Wh/mi (268 miles Wh/km) highway: 78 MPGe - 432 Wh/mi (268 miles Wh/km)



That slightly decreased the distance to the Tesla Model X: