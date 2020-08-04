Nearly 700 EQC sold in July is quite a surprise. It's almost enough to catch the #1 e-tron.
After four months of year-over-year declines (usually just slight), Norway has finally delivered significant plug-in electric car sales growth in July 2020.
The total number of new plug-in registrations amounted to 6,686 (up 51% year-over-year). That's about 68.4% of the total new passenger car registrations.
The key new trend is that plug-in hybrids are expanding at a rapid pace - by almost 142% year-over-year, something that we have not seen for quite some time in Norway.
Stats for the month:
- BEVs: 4,408 (up 25.5%, at 45.1% market share) + 532 ‘used’ + 94 vans (90 new and 4 used)
- PHEVs: 2,278 (up 142%, at 23.3% market share)
- Total: 6,686 (up 51%, at 68.4% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – July 2020
Stats year-to-date:
- BEVs: 32,910 (down 15%, at 48% market share)
- PHEVs: 14,347 (up 48%, at 21% market share)
- Total: 47,257 (down 2%, at 69% market share)
Models
While the Audi e-tron remains the top-selling car regardless of powertrain type, the Mercedes-Benz EQC has emerged as a new serious contender.
The EQC noted 698 new registrations in July (7.1% of all cars), which is just 77 less than e-tron, and it seems that the premium all-electric SUVs from Germany are the hottest cars in Norway right now. The best of the rest are barely at half of e-tron/EQC level.
BEV results already in our database:
- Audi e-tron - 775
- Mercedes-Benz EQC - 698
- Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (384 total with ICE; mostly BEV)
- Nissan LEAF - 222
- Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (214 total with ICE; mostly BEV)
- Renault ZOE - 128
- BMW i3 - 117
- Tesla Model 3 - 22
In July, Tesla had only 33 new registrations, including 22 Model 3 and 11 Model S/Model X (the first month of a quarter is usually the weakest for Tesla deliveries).