After four months of year-over-year declines (usually just slight), Norway has finally delivered significant plug-in electric car sales growth in July 2020.

The total number of new plug-in registrations amounted to 6,686 (up 51% year-over-year). That's about 68.4% of the total new passenger car registrations.

The key new trend is that plug-in hybrids are expanding at a rapid pace - by almost 142% year-over-year, something that we have not seen for quite some time in Norway.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 4,408 ( up 25.5% , at 45.1% market share) + 532 ‘used’ + 94 vans (90 new and 4 used)

( , at market share) + 532 ‘used’ + 94 vans (90 new and 4 used) PHEVs: 2,278 ( up 142% , at 23.3% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 6,686 (up 51%, at 68.4% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – July 2020

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs: 32,910 (down 15%, at 48% market share)

PHEVs: 14,347 (up 48%, at 21% market share)

Total: 47,257 (down 2%, at 69% market share)

Models

While the Audi e-tron remains the top-selling car regardless of powertrain type, the Mercedes-Benz EQC has emerged as a new serious contender.

The EQC noted 698 new registrations in July (7.1% of all cars), which is just 77 less than e-tron, and it seems that the premium all-electric SUVs from Germany are the hottest cars in Norway right now. The best of the rest are barely at half of e-tron/EQC level.

BEV results already in our database:

Audi e-tron - 775

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 698

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (384 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

Nissan LEAF - 222

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (214 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

Renault ZOE - 128

BMW i3 - 117

Tesla Model 3 - 22

In July, Tesla had only 33 new registrations, including 22 Model 3 and 11 Model S/Model X (the first month of a quarter is usually the weakest for Tesla deliveries).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD