Sandy Munro's Tesla Model Y teardown series was pretty extraordinary to watch. However, Munro & Associates don't do the teardowns for the sake of YouTube. They do them so they can prepare extremely comprehensive reports which they then sell to other automakers.

These reports usually sell for $89,000, and quite honestly, they are worth every penny which is why OEMs buy them. However, before they buy the report, they receive a sample report that gives an overview of what they can expect to see in the full documents. Munro & Associates is making that sample report available to the public for only $5.00.

Sandy Munro explains the Tesla Model Y sample report he's offering for only $5.00

Just a couple of weeks ago, Munro & Associates began offering the full BMW i3 teardown report for only $10. That report was prepared in 2014, and any OEM that wanted it has purchased it by now. Therefore, Munro & Associates decided to offer the entire 23,793-page report that originally cost $89,000 at about a 99.99% discount.

But the Model Y is a different story. Since it has just launched, there are plenty of automakers that will want a copy of Munro's report and will happily fork over the $89,000 for it. Car companies learn a lot about manufacturing from competitors and often conduct in-house competitive teardowns of their own.

This has got a lot of data in it that, you don't have to be an executive and you don't have to be an engineer, that this might be helpful for you- Sandy Munro

For the first time, Munro & Associates is offering the sample report of a vehicle that they prepare to send to OEMs in order to try to sell them on the full report. It's a 140-page report, so even though it's an overview, there's still plenty of useful and interesting Model Y information in there.

You can order the full Tesla Model Y Sample Report directly from the Munro and Associates website. The sample Model Y report is delivered in 6 PDF's totaling 140 pages. The website says that there are several actual examples, with photos, some conclusions, and other insights. They also remind us that since this is just a sample report, some of the images are blurred out to show the types of comparison without revealing too much - for that you need to pay a little more than $5.

Honestly, for five bucks how can you go wrong? If you're a Model Y fan, or just interested in automobile manufacturing, we can't see why you wouldn't drop the cost of two cups of Starbucks coffee on this.