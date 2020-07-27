BMW Group (BMW and MINI) has officially announced that its strategy for the next 10 years (through 2030) is to put on the road a total of more than 7 million electrified cars.

In the case of the BMW Group, "electrified" means plug-ins. Moreover, two-thirds (or about more than 4.7 million) will be all-electric cars.

"In ten years, the goal is to have a total of more than seven million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads – around two thirds of them with a fully-electric drive train."

Soon, the Group will expand its BEV lineup from BMW i3/i3s and MINI Cooper SE to BMW iX3, BMW i4 and BMW iNEXT.

The company announced several months ago that the next 7-Series will get an all-electric version and today it was confirmed that the new 5-Series and X1 will also be offered as BEVs. All of those models will actually be offered as ICE, PHEV and BEV.

"In addition to the BMW 7 Series, comprehensive electrification will be rolled out throughout the model line-up: Further examples of the “Power of Choice” will be the high-volume BMW X1 and BMW 5 Series, which will also be available in the future with all four drive train variants – fully-electric, plug-in hybrid, diesel and petrol with 48-volt technology."

The 5-Series and 7-Series were both offered as a plug-in hybrid for quite some time and already lived to see a second-model evolution.

By 2023, some 25 models will be electrified (EV/PHEV) and half of them will be all-electric.