In Germany from mid-August, while in France from September, starting with the Vibes limited edition.
Renault has announced that the Twingo Z.E. will be available for order in Europe this summer, starting with a limited edition named Vibes, enhanced with colorful accents.
In France specifically, orders will be accepted from September. Slightly quicker, in mid-August, the car will be available in Germany, where prices already emerged. The first deliveries are expected in late 2021.
With Twingo Z.E., Renault is introducing an exclusive new color: Valencia Orange (although it will later spread to ICE versions).
"It features a radiator grille with white accents and 16-inch white diamond alloy wheels with orange wheel covers. In keeping with the idea of duality, the Vibe Limited Series is also available in the palette of colors available* on Twingo Electric (*except Flame Red and Mango Yellow)."
"In addition to the possible colour choices, the bodywork is adorned with specific patterns - such as vibrations - composed of several white and grey or orange and grey lines depending on the chosen colour. Two versions of the stripping are available: a "light" version emphasising the edge line along the bodywork, and a "full" version extending to the roof. To underline the fact that Vibes belongs to the electric world, it is enhanced by a specific motif on the right rear wing above the recharging hatch, symbolizing a battery. A Vibes monogram on the rear doors adorns the side protection strips in the image of a belt buckle."
"Inside, the dashboard above the display feature the Vibes pattern with colored stripes. The 7-inch EasyLink display allows the driver to check the availability of charging stations in real time and features Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay smartphone replication. The seats also come in an exclusive finish with mixed leather/cloth upholstery with orange accents. Special door sills, overlay mats and an anodised orange gear selector base complete the package."
The starting price for Vibes in Germany is currently €25,666.21 (the base €24,165.05 plus pre-configured options, including 16% VAT). In the case of Renault, the total incentive from the government and the manufacturer is up to €10,000. Cheaper, regular versions will appear in Q4, with deliveries expected in Spring 2021.
Renault Twingo Z.E. specs:
- Range
WLTP: 180 km (112 miles); in winter expected 110 km (68 miles)
WLTP (city): 250 km (155 miles)
- 22 kWh battery (21.3 kWh net usable)
liquid cooled, LG Chem cells, pack weight of 165 kg, 400 V system
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 4.0 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.6 seconds
- top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)
- rear-wheel drive
- peak system output of 60 kW and 160 Nm of torque
Renault R80 electric motor - synchronous with rotor coil - produced in Cléon in western France
- AC charging (on-board): up to 22 kW (three-phase) or 7.4 kW single-phase
full recharge (0-100%) at 7.4 kW in 4 hours
0-80% recharge at 22 kW in 63 minutes
- trunk capacity: 240 L
- curb weight from 1,112 to 1,178 kg
Renault unveils the Vibe Limited Series:
- A Limited Series with colourful accents
- A new colour: Valencia Orange
- More than ever all the Twingo energy
- Orders open in France with Twingo Electric from September 2020
While the queen of city is about to become electric, Renault presents a brand-new Limited Series called Vibes. While this Limited Series celebrates the arrival of Twingo Electric, it will also be offered later on in its petrol engines versions. Orders will be open for France from the start of the new academic year in 2020.
