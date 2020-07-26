Renault has announced that the Twingo Z.E. will be available for order in Europe this summer, starting with a limited edition named Vibes, enhanced with colorful accents.

In France specifically, orders will be accepted from September. Slightly quicker, in mid-August, the car will be available in Germany, where prices already emerged. The first deliveries are expected in late 2021.

With Twingo Z.E., Renault is introducing an exclusive new color: Valencia Orange (although it will later spread to ICE versions).

"It features a radiator grille with white accents and 16-inch white diamond alloy wheels with orange wheel covers. In keeping with the idea of duality, the Vibe Limited Series is also available in the palette of colors available* on Twingo Electric (*except Flame Red and Mango Yellow)."

"In addition to the possible colour choices, the bodywork is adorned with specific patterns - such as vibrations - composed of several white and grey or orange and grey lines depending on the chosen colour. Two versions of the stripping are available: a "light" version emphasising the edge line along the bodywork, and a "full" version extending to the roof. To underline the fact that Vibes belongs to the electric world, it is enhanced by a specific motif on the right rear wing above the recharging hatch, symbolizing a battery. A Vibes monogram on the rear doors adorns the side protection strips in the image of a belt buckle." "Inside, the dashboard above the display feature the Vibes pattern with colored stripes. The 7-inch EasyLink display allows the driver to check the availability of charging stations in real time and features Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay smartphone replication. The seats also come in an exclusive finish with mixed leather/cloth upholstery with orange accents. Special door sills, overlay mats and an anodised orange gear selector base complete the package."

Gallery: Renault Twingo Z.E. Vibes Limited Edition

24 Photos

The starting price for Vibes in Germany is currently €25,666.21 (the base €24,165.05 plus pre-configured options, including 16% VAT). In the case of Renault, the total incentive from the government and the manufacturer is up to €10,000. Cheaper, regular versions will appear in Q4, with deliveries expected in Spring 2021.

Renault Twingo Z.E. specs: