Previous Mercedes-Benz EQS prototypes that we had photos or videos of were covered in thick camouflage that really didn’t give us a good idea what it looked like. It was clear they were putting extra padding under the camo in order to change the shape of the body, which is why this video by walkoARTvideos is particularly interesting.

This is by far our best look to date at the flagship Mercedes electric sedan and it actually looks pretty good. We were wondering how far the manufacturer was going to stray from the concept’s design and we’re happy to report that the production model will retain much of the study’s look.

Key features are the short hood that dips quite aggressively (that hints at the fact that there’s no engine under there), the greenhouse area which seems quite big by traditional sedan standards and the bold rear haunches that were hidden in previous prototypes. It’s certainly been toned down somewhat compared to the concept, but it’s still going to be a striking presence on the road.

And that disproportionately large greenhouse will translate into very impressive levels of space inside, particularly for rear seat occupants which; they will definitely have room to stretch out. Speaking of the interior, if you were wondering what it’s going to look like, we recently got some photos from our spies that showed the interior of the next-gen EQC, and we expect that the EQS’ will be very similar to that.