This Tesla Model 3 Performance crushes the Nissan GT-R in race one, but when the GT-R switches over to its race tune, the battle is much closer.

Just the other day, we featured a video showing a Tesla Model 3 taking down a new Chevy Corvette C8 and now we've got video of the Model 3 beating an even stronger competitor in a drag race.

It seems the instant torque off of the line and the Model 3's advanced all-wheel-drive system give it an edge over vehicles it shouldn't be able to beat at the strip and this edge often means that the Model 3 wins even when challenger outpower it.

Before diving into some of the race details from this video, let us start off by pointing out that this Model 3 Performance had completed some 20 runs down the drag strip in a single night. That's quite astonishing actually. However, the same can't be said of the Nissan GT-R. It made just 2 passes before the heat became an issue and forced it off of the strip.

What you'll see in the video above is that in race 1, with the Nissan GT-R set for its street tune, the Model 3 absolutely obliterates it. In race 2, with the GT-R set at it race tune, the Model 3 Performance still gets a huge jump off of the line and stays in the lead until...just watch the clip to see the result.

Some additional info via the uploader of the video: