Kona Electric is so far the most successful electric Hyundai.
Hyundai Kona Electric, a small all-electric crossover, has just reached the milestone of 100,000 global sales in just over two years since its market launch in March 2018.
As of June 30, 2020, 103,719 Kona Electric were sold. More than three-quarters of the total outside of its home market - South Korea.
It's now one of the most successful BEV models, which currently sells at a record rate, thanks to the additional manufacturing site in Europe.
There should be no problem increasing the sales of Kona Electric beyond 60,000 this year, compared to less than 50,000 in 2019.
The goal for Hyundai by 2025 is to gradually increase battery-electric car sales to 560,000 annually. That's aside from hydrogen fuel cell cars and plug-in hybrids.
Together with sister brand Kia (an additional 500,000 BEVs), the total annual output should be around 1 million.
Of course, the Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric are just the beginning, while the major next step will be next-generation cars, built on the all-new BEV platform. Those will be long-range models with ultra-fast charging capability.
According to the latest news from Automotive News, the South Korean group is still pushing hard also the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with the goal to put 200,000 on the road in its home market by 2025 (compared to over 1.1 million BEVs). As of the end of 2019, there were 91,000 BEVs and 5,000 FCVs.
Hyundai KONA Electric Hits 100,000 Global Sales Milestone
- Hyundai KONA Electric achieved the 100K milestone in just over two years since its launch
- KONA Electric’s class-leading driving range, fast-charging capability, safety and convenience features have led to sales success and industry accolades
- Hyundai seeks to sell 560,000 EVs annually by 2025, leveraging KONA Electric’s global success
SEOUL, July 16, 2020 – KONA Electric, Hyundai Motor Company’s globally loved full electric compact SUV, has surpassed the 100,000 global sales milestone. Cumulative sales of KONA Electric reached 103,719 units as of June 30—just over two years since its launch in March 2018. Sales outside of its home market Korea accounted for more than three quarters of the total.
KONA Electric has been widely lauded for its class-leading driving range, fast-charging capability, safety and convenience features.
In April 2020, the inaugural TopGear Electric Awards named the model the Best Small Family Car, based on its performance during a 24-hour, 1,600-km European road trip. The same year, U.S. News & World Report named it the Best Electric Vehicle. In 2019, WardsAuto included KONA Electric on its 10 best engines list. In 2018, Auto Express named it the Affordable Electric Car of the Year. The EV also played a role in the KONA nameplate winning Spanish newspaper ABC’s Best Car of the Year award. It also won the 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.
Building on KONA Electric’s successful legacy, Hyundai Motor Company is focused on making zero-emissions mobility a reality, making it a significant part of its long-term strategy. By 2025, the company aims to sell 560,000 battery electric vehicles in addition to FCEV models.
About KONA Electric
- Compact electric SUV segment-leading 250-mile estimated range
- Bold, fresh design elements with extroverted color options
- Signature LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights
- High-efficiency 201 horsepower (150 kW), 291 lb.-ft. electric motor powertrain
- High-voltage 64 kWh lithium-ion battery
- Standard floating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto™ capability
- Hyundai Smart Sense (HSS):
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection
- Driver Attention Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- High Beam Assist
- Premium technology availability:
- 8-inch navigation system
- Shift-by-wire center console drive controls with additional lower storage
- Next-generation Blue Link® connected car system
- Heads-up display (with active pop-up display screen)
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Qi wireless-device charging
