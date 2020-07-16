Hyundai Kona Electric, a small all-electric crossover, has just reached the milestone of 100,000 global sales in just over two years since its market launch in March 2018.

As of June 30, 2020, 103,719 Kona Electric were sold. More than three-quarters of the total outside of its home market - South Korea.

It's now one of the most successful BEV models, which currently sells at a record rate, thanks to the additional manufacturing site in Europe.

There should be no problem increasing the sales of Kona Electric beyond 60,000 this year, compared to less than 50,000 in 2019.

The goal for Hyundai by 2025 is to gradually increase battery-electric car sales to 560,000 annually. That's aside from hydrogen fuel cell cars and plug-in hybrids.

Together with sister brand Kia (an additional 500,000 BEVs), the total annual output should be around 1 million.

Of course, the Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric are just the beginning, while the major next step will be next-generation cars, built on the all-new BEV platform. Those will be long-range models with ultra-fast charging capability.

According to the latest news from Automotive News, the South Korean group is still pushing hard also the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with the goal to put 200,000 on the road in its home market by 2025 (compared to over 1.1 million BEVs). As of the end of 2019, there were 91,000 BEVs and 5,000 FCVs.