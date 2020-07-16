Henrik Fisker tweeted today significant news that its upcoming all-electric Fisker Ocean will be based on the Volkswagen MEB platform. The reason is that the high-volume platform is supposed to allow for reduced costs.

The Ocean is expected to start at $37,499 ($29,999 after the $7,500 federal tax credit) or from $379/month (flexible lease), despite it being a "luxury SUV":

"Show me ANY luxury SUV, gasoline or electric starting at $29,999 ???!!! No, it does not exist! Only with our business model using high volume MEB platform (millions volume)pricing & our proprietary development process. & only $250,- to reserve!#fisker #love #EVs $SPAQ"

We did not see any official press release from Volkswagen yet, but we guess that the German company would happily welcome any additional customer to increase the scale of MEB.

The Fisker Ocean is scheduled for 2022, which might have something to do with the U.S. launch of the MEB-based Volkswagen ID.4.

Earlier in July 2020, Fisker Inc. completed $50 million of private financing (Series C financing round) provided by Louis M. Bacon's Moore Strategic Ventures.

Several days later the company announced a definitive agreement with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc.) for a business combination that would result in Fisker becoming a publicly listed company on the NYSE.

According to Fisker, the company secured the funds to fully develop and introduce the Ocean on the market:

"- Transaction to provide more than $1 billion of gross proceeds to the company, including $500 million fully committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share anchored by existing and new investors – including Moore Strategic Ventures, AllianceBernstein, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Federated Hermes Kaufmann - Proceeds to fully fund the development of the all-electric Fisker Ocean through start of production in 2022 - Pro forma equity value of the merger is approximately $2.9 billion, at the $10.00 per share PIPE price and assuming minimal Spartan shareholder redemptions - Combined company Board of Directors will be comprised of existing Fisker Board members and an Apollo designee - Transaction advances on Fisker's mission of creating the world's most emotional and sustainable vehicles – and upholds its vision of a clean future for all"

Fisker Ocean specs:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: 250-300 miles (402-483 km)

up to >80 kWh battery

battery 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in less than three seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive

peak system output of 225 kW (>300 hp) in AWD version

AC charging (on-board): N/A

DC fast charging: 15-80% SOC in 30 minutes (CCS plug, up to 150 kW); up to 20 miles per minute

566 liters (20 cubic feet) of trunk space, the vehicle presents practicality and utility. The space increases to 708 liters (25 cubic feet) with the parcel shelf removed, expanding to 1,274 liters (45 cubic feet) with the rear seats folded

4,640 millimeters (182.7 inches) in length, 1,930 millimeters (76 inches) in width and 1,615 millimeters (63.6 inches) in height

