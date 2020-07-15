While the German car market is still in a significant decline in June (by 32.3% year-over-year to 220,272), the plug-in electric car market, strengthened by the generous incentives, is booming.

Last month, some 18,868 new passenger plug-in cars were registered, which is 119% more than a year ago! Not bad for the current situation in Europe. That is 8.6% of the market.

The more detailed look reveals that the major force behind the high results is plug-in hybrids, which are at an all-time high level:

BEVs: 8,119 – up 41% at ≈3.7% market share

– up 41% at ≈3.7% market share PHEVs: 10,749 – up 274% at ≈4.9% market share

– up 274% at ≈4.9% market share Total: 18,868 – up 119% at ≈8.6% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – June 2020

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 44,307 – up 43% at ≈3.7% market share

– up 43% at ≈3.7% market share PHEVs: 49,541 – up 200% at ≈4.1% market share

– up 200% at ≈4.1% market share Total: 93,848 – up 97% at ≈7.8% market share

Sales of models/brands

The three top-selling plug-in models so far this year are

Volkswagen noted 2,087 new BEV registrations and 615 PHEVs. Mercedes-Benz seems to be the second-best with 149 BEVs and 2,236 PHEVs. Third is Audi with 546 BEVs and 1,759 PHEVs.

BMW had 427 BEV registrations and 1,215 PHEVs. Volvo also was strong on the PHEV front with 1,339 units. Tesla, which is still rebuilding its logistics interrupted by COVID-19, noted 841 units total.

From new models, we saw some 75 Honda e, and five Polestar 2. And by the way, five plug-in hybrid Renault units also appeared on the list.

Official stats: