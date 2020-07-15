Passenger car registrations in the Netherlands were still in the ed in June 2020, down by 39% year-over-year, and even plug-ins were not able to fully recover.

The total number of new plug-ins was 3,945 (down 13% year-over-year). Because the decline was relatively small, the market share actually improved to 16% (including 11% all-electric cars).

During the first half of the year, over 20,000 new plug-ins were registered, about on par with H1 2019, at the average market share of 13%.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2020

Because the new incentives for BEVs had a pretty small budget, they dried up within a week or so.

Model rank

Tesla Model 3 remains the top-selling EV both for the month (716) and for the year (2,690), in the BEV-dominated Dutch market, but Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) also does well with 542 in June and 2,299 YTD.

The next two best are Volkswagen e-Golf (299 and 1,912 YTD), and Hyundai Kona Electric (326 and 1,358 YTD).

The EV Sales Blog's rank reveals also strong results from plug-in hybrid Volvo XC40 (374 and 953 YTD) and decent from Ford Kuga PHEV (164 and 469 YTD).

Top 20 for the year: