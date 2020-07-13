For people who have been hesitating to buy a Tesla Model Y in hopes of a "cheap" Standard Range version, you may be out of luck. However, the alternative may appeal more to many Tesla shoppers too.

When the Tesla Model 3 came to market, it was in Long Range rear-wheel-drive (RWD) format. Other variations came along over time, with the Standard Range option being the last to come to market. At launch in March 2020, and still today, the Model Y is available in Long Range all-wheel-drive (AWD) and Performance AWD configurations. Folks are waiting for RWD, Standard Range, Three-Row, etc.

It seems Tesla is moving in the direction of doing away with Standard Range models, or at least models that don't offer a considerable amount of range. For the most part, aside from the Model 3 Standard Range (and Plus), Tesla vehicles come in the Long Range and Performance "trims," both with AWD.

Over the weekend, people noticed that the Model Y Standard Range was removed from Tesla's configuration page. When asked about it, Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to a tweet as follows:

As the conversation continued, the Model Y Long Range RWD came up. As you can see, it's still on the table, and it will have a range of over 300 miles.

Tesla just reduced the price of its Model Y Long Range AWD by $3,000 and the Performance AWD by $1,000. We don't yet know what the price will be for the Long Range RWD, but it would make sense for it to be competitive.

People who were expecting to pay some $40,000 or so for the Model Y Standard Range will now have to go with the Long Range RWD. It would only make sense for Tesla to make it affordable for those buyers.

