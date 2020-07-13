Tesla recently updated its online design studio for the Tesla Model Y model in the U.S., posting a new lower price for both available versions of its latest cars.

Just about four months after the launch, the Long Range All-Wheel Drive version is now $3,000 or 5.7% less expensive than previously, starting at $49,990 (+$1,200 DST).

The flagship Performance version is now not only $1,000 or over 1.6% cheaper, but also gets the Performance Package standard.

New prices of Tesla Model Y in the U.S. as of July 13, 2020:

Long Range AWD: $49,990 (+$1,200 Destination & doc fee)

(+$1,200 Destination & doc fee) Long Range AWD Performance: $59,990 (+$1,200 Destination & doc fee)

One may wonder why Tesla lowered the prices just a few months after the launch? Is the order backlog shorter than expected and there is a necessity to make the car more affordable? Does the post COVID-19-lockdown market situation might require such a reduction.

We know that Tesla works hard to increase production efficiency, so hopefully, the company will offset the decrease in revenues per vehicle by the lower cost of production.

The price reduction of the Model Y may have something to do also with the previous reduction of prices of Model 3, Model S and Model X. See the comparison as of June 2020 here.

