Tesla announced that the 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting and the long-awaited Battery Day will be both held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held "in person on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, at Tesla’s Fremont Factory located at 45500 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538".

The Battery Day presentation is a separate event for eligible stockholders, scheduled for the same day, although details were not yet announced. Both events will be livestreamed.

As many expect bold announcements about Tesla's groundbreaking battery tech, it could be one of the most important presentations to date. Whether those will be more energy-dense batteries, more affordable batteries or longer-lasting batteries for 1 million miles (1.6 million km), we have to wait until September 22 to find out.

Before September, we will have one more major Tesla event - the Q2 2020 financial results to be announced on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, including "a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook".

As the deliveries were surprisingly high in the second quarter, there is a chance that the financial results will be positive in terms of net income (probably symbolic, but positive).

If Tesla achieves net income, it would be the fourth consecutive positive quarter. In other words, Tesla would be profitable for an entire year (12-months).