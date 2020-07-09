Renault Trucks (part of Volvo Trucks) has delivered its first series-produced all-electric 16-ton D Z.E. model to the Delanchy Group in France.

The production actually started at the Blainville-sur-Orne (Calvados) manufacturing plant in March 2020, but despite only "50 hours of work is required to manufacture an electric truck," the COVID-19 lockdown seems to have delayed the market launch quite a bit.

Renault Trucks: 16-ton D Z.E. Renault Trucks: 16-ton D Z.E. series-production

Anyways, since the first unit entered service we hope that gradually more EVs will replace diesel versions.

The Delanchy Group is a long-standing partner of Renault Trucks and was actually testing the prototype version of the D Z.E. (13-ton version) since 2017.

"Renault Trucks and the Delanchy Group have been working together for over fifty years to promote freight transportation that is increasingly respectful of air quality. Since 2017, the Delanchy Group has been using a 100% electric, 13-ton Renault Trucks D prototype to make its daily deliveries to Les Halles de Lyon - Paul Bocuse. Deliveries are made at staggered times, so as not to disturb the peace and quiet of local residents."

The Delanchy Group will include the first Renault Trucks D Z.E. in a fleet of 340 carriers used for distribution operations. As the company has a total of a 1,000 vehicles, we assume that rather sooner or later, volume orders will follow.